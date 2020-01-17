Congressman Jim Banks files for re-election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Incumbent Indiana Congressman Jim Banks has filed for re-election to represent Indiana’s Third District. He’s been in office since January 3, 2017 and is a member of the Armed Services, Veteran Affairs, Education and Labor committees.

Rep. Banks said: “Our president is being dragged through a vindictive, groundless impeachment trial. Our military is facing down a murderous Iranian theocracy. Our economy is under assault by an exploitative Chinese regime that rejects the idea of fair trade. Our freedoms are under assault from a growing, radical left-wing. I have no doubt that the next two years will be some of the most consequential years in recent history. I’ve spent over three years now fighting for Hoosier values and interests in a rambunctious Congress. I’m proud of my record, and I know what it takes to get things done. I hope northeast Indiana voters give me the opportunity to continue partnering with our president and working to deliver results to northeast Indiana’s businesses, families, workers and service members.”

Elections for Indiana’s Republican Party Primary will be held May 5, 2020 with the General Election on November 3.

Voter registration for Indiana’s 2020 election is open now until April 6, 2020. Hoosiers can register to vote in person, or through the mail, by submitting a voter registration form to their county’s voter registration office or online.