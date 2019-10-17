Congressman Elijah Cummings dead at 68

By
WOWO News
-
(U.S. House of Representatives)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WOWO/AP): U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Baltimore, died overnight at the age of 68, his office says.

The Associated Press reported yesterday that Cummings hadn’t returned to work after having a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

The Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he’d be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hadn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

His office didn’t detail the procedure he had undergone. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues.

