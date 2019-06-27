Congressman Banks reschedules Fort Wayne Town Hall meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Congressman Jim Banks has rescheduled his Town Hall meeting in Fort Wayne.

Congressman Banks announced Thursday that his meeting will now take place on Wednesday, July 3 at 9 a.m.

It will still take place in its previously scheduled location in the Corporate Engagement Center on the third floor of the Keene Building at Indiana Tech.

The meeting has been rescheduled due to Congressman Banks needing to remain in Washington, D.C. longer than originally anticipated.

The following was included in Thursday’s release:

“Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) announced that his Town Hall Meeting in Fort Wayne is rescheduled for Wednesday, July 3, at 9:00 am. As the humanitarian crisis at our border worsens by the day, radical House progressives have thrown up numerous roadblocks to try and stop the overwhelmingly bipartisan Senate bill that would get aid to those in need and fund the agencies keeping us safe. These actions are against the wishes of the majority of House members, leading to stall tactics and legislative games that will keep Congressman Banks in Washington much longer than anticipated.”