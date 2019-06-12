Congressman Banks is back from Normandy and discusses the ongoing push by Dems to find evidence against the President

Congressman Jim Banks joins FWMN with Kayla Blakeslee to discuss his recent trip to Normandy for D-Day, the Donald Trump Jr. testimony, and if the Toronto Raptors would receive an invite to the White House if they win the NBA Finals.
