Congressman Banks is back from Normandy and discusses the ongoing push by Dems to find evidence against the President

By
Jay Prince
-
(WOWO News)

 

Congressman Jim Banks joins FWMN with Kayla Blakeslee to discuss his recent trip to Normandy for D-Day, the Donald Trump Jr. testimony, and if the Toronto Raptors would receive an invite to the White House if they win the NBA Finals.

