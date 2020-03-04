Congressman Banks doesn’t see Joe Biden’s big night as a bad thing for President Trump

By
Jay Prince
-

Congressman Banks recaps Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ big nights and discusses the Taliban Deal.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here