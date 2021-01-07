Congress certifies election results, Biden to be inaugurated Jan. 20

WASHINGTON (WOWO): More than a dozen hours after Congress convened a joint session to certify the 2020 Presidential Election results, the House and Senate have officially done just that.

At 3:41am today, Vice President Mike Pence declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential Election, with 306 electoral votes. President Donald J. Trump received 232.

This comes on the heels of a violent and disruptive day at the U.S. Capitol that led to protesters – seeking to overturn the election results, which Trump has repeatedly called fraudulent – breaking into the Capitol building, four people dead, and 52 people arrested.

The debate stretched on for hours throughout the night as Republicans in both the House and Senate objected to several states’ electoral results. None of those objections were upheld.

Trump issued the following remarks:

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”