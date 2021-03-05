Concordia High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area high school has switched to all-remote learning for the next week due to COVID-19.

Concordia Lutheran High School announced on Facebook that they’ve had a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and symptoms and will switch to remote learning through the end of next week as a result.

“This is an intentional move to lessen the spread of the virus within our building,” the post reads. “Also, since cases are low within our community, we are confident that we will be able to remain in school and in-person during the following weeks leading up to Spring Break.”

The full post, including a remote learning schedule, is below: