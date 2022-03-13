Concerts, Contracts and Common Sense

This week’s episode: Concerts for the Iowa Hy-Vee doubleheader weekend and for Firestone Legends Day are announced, why IndyCar fans need to embrace concerts and/or other events in order for races to succeed. Plus, more news and rumors on the contracts of Pato O’Ward, Jimmie Johnson and Alexander Rossi.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.



