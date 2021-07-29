Concerns raised over rejection of Amazon tax breaks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some city officials are worried about potential blowback after the Fort Wayne City Council voted down $7-million in tax breaks for Amazon this week.

Tuesday night the Council rejected proposed tax abatements for the mega online retailer’s distribution center currently under construction at the corner of Flaugh Rd. and US 30. City Development Director Nancy Townsend says that rejection could have consequences.

“To take an application request to the city council for abatement that met all the policies, checked all the boxes of the abatement policy, to have it fail is disappointing and we’re concerned about the message that may send to the dozens of other prospects,” she told our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Those who voted against the tax breaks argued that Amazon requested the abatements too late into the process and that they didn’t need the financial incentive. Councilman and Mayoral Candidate Tom Didier voted in favor of the tax abatement and doesn’t understand that argument:

“I understand that people are going, oh, Amazon doesn’t need it, that’s not the point. The point is if we want other businesses to come in, are we going to pick and choose? That’s not my job,” he says.

Mayor Tom Henry’s administration says the city isn’t holding up its end of a commitment that was made to Amazon officials during the early stages of what was known at the time as Project Mastadon.