Concerns Plentiful Over New Allen County Jail Plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Many gathered at Citizen’s Square Wednesday Night to voice their frustrations over plans for the new Allen County Jail. The emotions were tense as taxpayers voiced their concerns over the plan as almost 25 people spoke out against the proposal of the jail to county leaders, including the 0.2% tax increase within the proposal to help pay for the jail.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, as Wednesday’s meeting concluded, council members listened to the concerns of those in attendance and claimed they will take those comments into consideration moving forward including such issues such as the transparency of the project.

County council will vote on the tax increase during a future meeting, which is currently on the agenda for next Thursday, June 15, but is subject to change.