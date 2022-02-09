Concerns Over USDA Climate Initiative

Senator Roger Marshall has concerns about the Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnerships Initiative. The Kansas Republican penned a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack following his announcement of the program. While reaffirming his support for conservation efforts in agriculture, Marshall is questioning the use of Commodity Credit Corporation funds for the program. In the letter, Marshall says, “it seems USDA is crafting its own farm bill by using the CCC to create its own programs and priorities that haven’t been established by congress and to fund projects only USDA deems worthy.” Vilsack announced the program Monday that will invest $1 billion to finance pilot projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart practices. Specifically, practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. Marshall requested answers to a list of eight questions, including seeking meeting notes from the most recent CCC board meeting approving funding for the program.