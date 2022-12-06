Concerns Continue Amid Proposed Site For New Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some neighbors are continuing to voice their concerns and vocally express how upset they are about the new proposed location for a new Allen County Jail. This coming months after a federal judge demanded county commissioners address “Inhumane conditions” at the current downtown facility. The new location sits in the 1900 block of Meyer Road near the Fort Wayne- New Haven border. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the angry neighbors live in the Sunnymede neighborhood and are worried about the potential impacts they say would be negative that would come from a new jail in their area.

At Friday’s commissioner’s meeting, some neighbors said this will drive people out of an area they say is underdeveloped and overlooked. For months, residents on the city’s southeast side advocated for a jail to not be built at the corner of Paulding and Adams Center Roads.