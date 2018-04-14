Conagra recalls Banquet Salisbury steak dinners that could contain bone fragments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products that might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

The USDA says the Banquet family-size six Salisbury steaks and brown gravy are at the center of the recall, with three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat, and several other consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10th of this year and have a best by date of September 1st, 2019 printed on the package. The lot code is 5006 8069 10 05. (View labels here.)

If you have any of the affected items, you should return them or throw them away.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.