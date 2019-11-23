Complications in school funding claims amid Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana Republicans left out some information in touted increased school spending and some big teacher pay raises in defending themselves as thousands of teachers turned out for a Statehouse rally this past week calling for a bigger boost in education funding.

House Speaker Brian Bosma cited “record investment” in the new state budget, pointing to about $700 million in additional money to K-12 schools over the next two years. But a state budget expert points out that increase is about 2.5% and not much more than the inflation rate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s campaign pointed to the Noblesville schools approving teacher raises topping 9% this year without mentioning that the district’s voters last year approved allowing increased property taxes specifically earmarked for increased teacher pay.