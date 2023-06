FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Community Health and Wellness Centers, which is an independent, nonprofit health organization based in Bryan, Ohio, will join Parkview Health October 1.

The Journal Gazette reports it will include two hospitals in Williams County which will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital and Parkview Montpelier Hospital and an outpatient center in Fulton County which will be renamed Parkview Archbold.