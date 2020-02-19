Community Harvest surpasses $161K in “Roaring 20s” fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank’s annual black-tie gala and auction did better than expected this year.

President Carmen Cumberland tells WOWO News this year’s event, which paid homage to the “Roaring 20s”, funded the organization’s Home for Heroes, Backpack, and Farm Wagon programs:

“We were hoping to raise $120,000 and ended up grossing $161,755,” she says.

$20,010 will go to Hope for Heroes, $28,690 to the Backpack program, and $11,130 to the Farm Wagon program. The excess will go to other Food Bank programs that serve the nine-county region.

“We had great sponsorships from corporations, it was the highest attendance we’ve ever had… people truly care, and it was shown that night,” Cumberland adds.

Every dollar raised by the event provides four meals to a family in need. Learn more at CommunityHarvest.org.