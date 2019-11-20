Community Harvest prepares for annual “Turkey Rally”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne is holding its annual Turkey Rally food drive, starting at 8am Thursday.

Director Carmen Cumberland tells WOWO News it’s all about helping others: “It’s people coming together to help provide a holiday meal for somebody. We’re working with three Kroger locations… we make it easy, just come in, we hand (you) a wish list.”

The Kroger locations at Coventry, St. Joe/Maplecrest, and Dupont in Fort Wayne are participating.

Food donations can also be dropped off at the Food Bank itself at 999 East Tillman Road.

Learn more here. You can also donate cash toward the effort.