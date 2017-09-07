Community Harvest to host Serving YOU Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – For the first time ever, Community Harvest is hosting “Serving YOU Saturday” sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

During the event, 20 local organizations will set up booths to provide help to families in need, including clothing, toys, books, personal hygiene items and more.

The event takes place during Hunger Action Month, a national campaign partnership with Feeding America which raises awareness about the issue of hunger and promotes a call to action.

Social media sharing is encouraged using the hashtags #HungerActionMonth and #GoOrange.

Serving YOU Saturday takes place at the Community Harvest Food Bank on East Tillman Road between 9 a.m. and noon. Approximately 700-1,000 families are expected to attend.