Community Harvest Food Bank’s annual Turkey Rally is Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne tradition returns again this year. The Community Harvest Food Bank will host its annual Turkey Rally from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19th.

This year, the goal is to collect more than 600 turkeys, along with other traditional holiday food items for distribution across the region.

Food items being sought include:

Turkeys

Canned fruits and vegetables

Instant mashed potatoes and gravy mix

Stuffing

Pumpkin pie filling

Pie crust

French fried onions

Cream of mushroom soup

When you shop at two different Fort Wayne Kroger locations, please consider picking up “one extra” for a family in need.

Employees and volunteers will be available from 6am-8pm to accept donations under the tent outdoors at these locations:

Kroger Dupont Road

Kroger Coventry

With the community’s help, this year’s Thanksgiving can be memorable and meaningful for those in need. Those wishing to donate but who are unable to make it to Kroger can also donate via PayPal at the Community Harvest Food Bank’s website.