Community Foundation of DeKalb County receives largest gift ever

Fort Wayne, In (WOWO): Community health and wellness for residents of DeKalb County took a major step forward after a 3-million dollar donation from Parkview Health and the DeKalb Health Foundation established the DeKalb Memorial Hospital Fund.

“This is the most generous gift ever for our community,” said Tanya Young, Community Foundation Executive Director. “It will be a catalyst for addressing community needs today, but also for investing in future promotion of general health and wellness of the citizens of DeKalb County. We are humbled and incredibly grateful for the trust that DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health have placed in us to ensure that the importance of health will remain a priority for this county.”

To ensure the endowed fund’s giving capacity and permanence, a percentage of the fund’s balance will be distributed annually to support general health and wellness across DeKalb County. By 2021, the fund is expected to award over $60,000 in general health and wellness grants. These grants will be considered and determined by the Community Foundation’s Grant Committee and Board of Directors.

“Visionary leaders delivered DeKalb Memorial to the citizens of DeKalb County over 50 years ago. Through this gift, today’s visionary leaders of Parkview DeKalb Hospital will deliver health and wellness support for our citizens forever. It’s an incredible endowment story, and we at the Foundation are humbled by the trust placed in us as its stewards,” said Matt Bechdol, Community Foundation Board President.

Bechdol told WOWO News that this gift will ensure community health and wellness is a priority in DeKalb County, essentially forever. Over the next half-century, the fund will support more than three times the initial gift for programs in DeKalb County.