Community Foundation launches Women’s Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has launched an effort to help women and girls in Allen County.

The Foundation announced the creation of the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne this morning, which they say is dedicated to understanding and overcoming economic security challenges that women and girls face, ranging from employment and education to healthcare access to personal safety.

A study conducted over the past 18 months assessed the factors that independently affect women and girls in Allen County. The results reveal that while women and girls in Allen County have success in some of these indicators, they still face many challenges in others.

The four key issues that drive women’s economic security include:

Employment, education and training; Access to resources for physical and emotional health and well-being; Caregiving responsibilities; and Personal safety.

Major highlights about women from this study include that women’s median earnings are $15,590 less than men’s, 26% of women did not access health care because of cost, and 70% of women have experienced crime in her lifetime.

The four major indicators that influence girls’ lives include:

Academic performance; Emotional well-being; Teenage pregnancy; and Involvement with the juvenile justice system.

“This pivotal data sets the basis for how we move forward and impact what truly matters in creating an equitable future for our girls and women in Allen County,” said Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Service at The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. “It will inform the rest of the community on where we fall short, and what we can do to elevate our girls and women.”

The Fund will support creating strategies for women and girls focused on economic equity and personal safety.