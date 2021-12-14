Community Foundation launches “Give Greater Allen County”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will be hosting a big community-focused initiative next year.

Give Greater Allen County is a one-day, 12-hour initiative on April 21st, 2022 that the Foundation says will “foster individual philanthropy” throughout the county. The organizers say that donations collected that day will “address the needs of the community by providing financial resources that affect lasting change.”

There are already several local organizations pledging their support, including the Model Group, Barrett McNagny, and Sweetwater Sound.

Find out more at GiveGreaterAllen.com.