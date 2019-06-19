Community Foundation gives $10K to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County program that provides meat to hunger-relief agencies will get a boost from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

The Foundation announced Wednesday it has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a $10,000 grant to cover the cost of processing fees for large game and livestock donations within Allen County. The processed meat will then be given to area food banks.

Farmers and hunters can take their large game or livestock to a participating meat processor where the tax-deductible donation is processed, packaged and frozen at no cost.

Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, says the grant will pay to process about 7,400 pounds of donated large game and livestock, which will provide almost 30,000 meals to area people in need.