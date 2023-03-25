Commodity Classic Sets Record Attendance

Organizers of the 2023 Commodity Classic announced more than 10,400 attendees were at the event in Orlando earlier this month. The 2023 event broke the previous Commodity Classic record of 9,770 attendees from New Orleans in 2016. Commodity Classic co-chair George Goblish says, “We knew going into the event that registration was up 30 percent over last year, but to have a record-breaking show just blew us away.” Co-chair Kenny Hartman of Illinois added, “There’s nothing like connecting in person, and it just felt like everyone was so excited to come together again to see the best agriculture has to offer. This year’s event featured more than 30 educational sessions, a sold-out trade show with more than 400 exhibitors, a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and policy meetings of the sponsoring commodity associations. The 2024 Commodity Classic will be held February 29 – March 2, 2024, in Houston, Texas. For information, visit CommodityClassic.com.