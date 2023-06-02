Committee Seeks Feedback On Potential Changes To Indiana Child Support Guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Domestic Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana are seeking comments on proposed changes to Indiana’s Child Support Rules and Guidelines, which are used to make decisions about child support in dissolutions of marriage, legal separations, paternity cases, Title IV-D proceedings, and all other actions for child support across the Hoosier State.

Feedback on the matter will be accepted until Noon on June 30th as the Committee will review public comments to assist in recommending amendments of the Child Support Rules Guidelines to the Indiana Supreme Court. However, the court has the final authority over the guidelines. Feedback and comments may be submitted by mail to Indiana Office of Court Services, c/o Domestic Relations Committee, 251 North Illinois Street, Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The proposed changes address: