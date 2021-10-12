Commissioner: Allen County “going to lose” jail overcrowding lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The President of the Allen County Commissioners says the County will likely lose a lawsuit filed by the ACLU over the state of the County Jail.

Richard Beck spoke at a Fort Wayne Rotary Club meeting Monday and, according to the Journal Gazette, said a lawsuit accusing the county of violating prisoners’ rights is “one the county is going to lose.”

Beck said the county will have to make some big decisions about a number of aging buildings, including the jail.

County officials say it would cost $150-million to build a new one and up to $300-million to meet all of the county’s criminal justice facility needs.