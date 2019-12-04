Commission seeks to boost New Haven investments

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven Economic Development Commission is back, and looking to bring more business to town.

The Commission has been dormant for years, according to the News-Sentinel, but the five-member group will be holding a meeting today – essentially for the first time in its existence – to go over strategies to bring businesses to the area of State Road 930 between Meyer and Hartzell Roads, as well as on Broadway between Schnelker Park and Bell Avenue.

The Commission’s revival comes from a combination of support from Mayor-Elect Steve McMichael and research from the city’s Planning Department.