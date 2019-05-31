Commission eyeing September start for Indiana sports betting

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): You might be able to place your bets in Indiana soon.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is looking at a goal of September 1st for officially allowing sports wagering in the Hoosier State, according to the Journal Gazette, just in time for the NFL’s first game of the season.

Executive Director Sara Tait says the Commission is looking at a “very aggressive timeline” for launch, with two tiers: first in-person betting at casinos or other locations, then online.

Sports betting was made legal in Indiana in April.