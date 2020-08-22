Comcast opens second $1-Million Xfinity store in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comcast continues to invest in Fort Wayne.

The global media and technology company has opened a second Xfinity store in the Summit City, this time on the north side of town at 407 W. Coliseum Blvd. within the “Shops at 407” shopping center.

The new store employs 11 full-time and three part-time employees and is focused on customer service, specifically related to Comcast’s Xfinity line of Internet and home products, with hands-on displays and seating areas.

The company opened its first Fort Wayne Xfinity store at the Jefferson Pointe shopping center last October.