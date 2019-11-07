Comcast opens new Xfinity store in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comcast has opened a new Xfinity store in Fort Wayne.

The company opened a 3,000-square-foot retail store at Jefferson Pointe, in the spot of the former Tilted Kilt Restaurant, with a VIP event for media and local officials this morning.

The new store employs 10 full-time and 2 part-time employees and is designed to give customers a chance to try out Xfinity products like TV, Internet, and Mobile service in a hands-on way.

Comcast has invested $1-million into this new Fort Wayne location, which will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 7pm Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5pm on Sunday. It replaces the company’s Customer Service Center on Taylor Street.