Comcast Hiring Sales Representatives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of America’s largest communications companies is hiring. Comcast Corp. is hiring 300 virtual inbound sales representatives throughout its central division, which includes Indiana. Comcast officials tell Inside Indiana Business the sales reps will work directly with customers over the phone to promote and sell its products and services.

Comcast says it plans to start onboarding applicants this month and will continue hiring through June. Applicants are required to live in one of Comcast’s central division states, which include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, and South Carolina, in addition to Indiana.