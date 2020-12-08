Comcast extends COVID-related support

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Comcast has announced plans to extend support for low-income customers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it will continue to provide free Internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers and free public access to more than 1.5-million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots through June 30th of next year, including non-Xfinity customers. This is the third extension of those offerings by the company.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “For nearly a decade, we’ve been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. We have accelerated that work during COVID-19 by partnering with public schools to provide Internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free WiFi through ‘Lift Zones.’”