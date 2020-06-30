Columbia Street West building acquired for redevelopment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust has acquired a building in downtown Fort Wayne with plans for redevelopment. The trust says the Columbia Street West building will be transformed in a manner consistent with The Landing, a $32 million mixed-use redevelopment project.
The trust says it has worked for several years to acquire key development properties at The Landing in an effort to create a “vibrant, urban neighborhood that retains and builds upon the site’s unique history.”
“The Columbia Street West owners were ready to retire the business and real estate, and most important, collectively shared a spirited, community vision to redevelop the property and business, consistent with The Landing’s current developer, Model Group,” said Parker. “The Landing is truly making history again as more people continue to want to live, work, and play in downtown Fort Wayne’s front porch.”