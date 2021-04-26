Columbia City’s 80/20 Inc. to hold hiring event

COLUMBIA CITY (Inside INdiana Business): Columbia City-based 80/20 Inc., a manufacturer of T-slot aluminum building systems, is hiring about 35 employees to meet increased production demands. 80/20 is partnering with Northeast Indiana Works and Work One Northeast to hold a hiring event on Wednesday.

The hiring event will be held at the Work One Northeast career center in Fort Wayne from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 80/20 says it will conduct on-site interviews during the event.

“We have experienced tremendous growth and are excited to add to our 80/20 team,” said Talent Acquisition & Development Supervisor Trent Kumfer. “80/20’s culture embraces advancement opportunities, robust and competitive benefits, employee growth, and appreciation events.”

80/20 says hired employees will work out of its 255,000-square-foot clean, climate-controlled facility in Columbia City.

The company says it is hiring for shipping, inventory, extrusion processing technicians, parts pullers, and receiving technicians. Applicants can connect to additional job information by clicking here.

