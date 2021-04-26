Columbia City’s 80/20 Inc. to hold hiring event

COLUMBIA CITY (Inside INdiana Business): Columbia City-based 80/20 Inc., a manufacturer of T-slot aluminum building systems, is hiring about 35 employees to meet increased production demands. 80/20 is partnering with Northeast Indiana Works and Work One Northeast to hold a hiring event on Wednesday.

The hiring event will be held at the Work One Northeast career center in Fort Wayne from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 80/20 says it will conduct on-site interviews during the event.

“We have experienced tremendous growth and are excited to add to our 80/20 team,” said Talent Acquisition & Development Supervisor Trent Kumfer. “80/20’s culture embraces advancement opportunities, robust and competitive benefits, employee growth, and appreciation events.”

80/20 says hired employees will work out of its 255,000-square-foot clean, climate-controlled facility in Columbia City.