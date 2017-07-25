Columbia City K9 locates missing child

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Columbia City K9 located a 12-year-old child who went missing at Camp Whitley Monday morning.
The 12-year-old had Asperger’s and was missing from the camp for approximately 40 minutes.
K9 Cas was sent to the child’s last known location.
The K9 tracked through the woods along the shoreline of Troy Cedar Lake to a property just south of Camp Whitley.
The child was found unharmed in a small cabin, and was returned to camp counselors.
I read these stories of lost people in the forest and how long it can take to find them. I think the rescuers should air drop brightly colored packages that contain a cell phone with GPS, simple instructions, food, water and a long warm jacket appropriate for the weather. Bells that ring in the breeze outside the package, or the cell phone ringing, would attract the lost person’s attention. And maybe a noise maker of some kind, like a whistle or bell for the lost person to guide rescuers. The helicopter dropping them should be able to record approximately where they went down, and they could have a beacon, so the extras can be retrieved later.