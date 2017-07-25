Columbia City K9 locates missing child

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Columbia City K9 located a 12-year-old child who went missing at Camp Whitley Monday morning.

The 12-year-old had Asperger’s and was missing from the camp for approximately 40 minutes.

K9 Cas was sent to the child’s last known location.

The K9 tracked through the woods along the shoreline of Troy Cedar Lake to a property just south of Camp Whitley.

The child was found unharmed in a small cabin, and was returned to camp counselors.