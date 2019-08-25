Colts QB Luck retiring

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck is hanging up his helmet.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday evening on Twitter:

Shefter adds that Luck has already met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of the decision.

Luck has struggled to return to top form after an injury to his right shoulder that has lingered since 2015. He had surgery to repair it shortly after the 2016 season, but missed a majority of the 2017 season.

Luck missed training camp for the 2019 season amid reports of dealing with a “nagging” calf injury.

