Colts QB Luck retiring

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck is hanging up his helmet.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday evening on Twitter:

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Shefter adds that Luck has already met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of the decision.

Luck has struggled to return to top form after an injury to his right shoulder that has lingered since 2015. He had surgery to repair it shortly after the 2016 season, but missed a majority of the 2017 season.

Luck missed training camp for the 2019 season amid reports of dealing with a “nagging” calf injury.