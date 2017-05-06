Colts QB Andrew Luck to host kids health camp in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck will be visiting Fort Wayne next month for a kids health camp.

Luck, experts from Riley Children’s Health, and area high school and college athletes will be leading hundreds of kids through six “action-packed” workout stations at a free “Change the Play” health camp on Sunday, June 11th at the University of St. Francis campus.

The program has been designed to teach kids how to make good decisions when it comes to health, fitness and overall wellness. Camps will also be held in Columbus and Indianapolis.

Registration is now open; sign up by using this link.