Colts’ Luck to return to Fort Wayne for summer play camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck will be helping Fort Wayne-area kids learn about building a healthy lifestyle next month.

1,000 Hoosier children will participate in the sixth annual Riley Children’s Health “Change the Play” camps on June 7th in Fort Wayne and June 14th in Indianapolis. The free events are open to kids ages 5-13, but spots are first-come, first-serve and must be reserved through this registration link.

Campers will join Luck and experts from Riley Children’s Health for a high-energy one-hour session that will get their hearts pumping and teach tips on how they can become their family’s ‘quarterback’ when it comes to making healthy choices. Topics include hydration, nutrition, sleep, stress, and exercise.

Indiana has high rates of childhood obesity, heart disease, and lifestyle-linked diabetes. Change the Play is a program co-created by Riley Children’s Health and Luck to teach kids how to take charge of their personal health.