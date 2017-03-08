College leaders request more state funding for IPFW

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The heads of both Indiana and Purdue Universities were in Indianapolis to ask lawmakers for more money for IPFW Tuesday.

Saying they need more money due to IPFW’s transition from one campus to two in July 2018, the schools’ respective presidents made their cases to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Journal Gazette reports IU is asking for $4-million in one-time equipment and startup costs and another $4.8-million in operating revenues for their health sciences portion of the future campus, while Purdue needs additional money to offset the 1,200 students they’ll be losing to the IU side.

This year IPFW’s state appropriation is $41.8-million.