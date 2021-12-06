Coliseum to host Pearl Harbor remembrance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be a special event in Fort Wayne tomorrow night to honor some of the “greatest generation.”

The Army Navy Union #57, the Allen County Council of Veterans and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Hall Tuesday at 7pm to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The public is welcome to attend and honor those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor that happened on December 7th, 1941.

Guests should enter the Coliseum through Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza, near the airplane on the Coliseum campus.