Coliseum sees profitable 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is in the black once again.

The Coliseum ended 2019 with a surplus of just under $12,000, according to the Journal Gazette. That’s compared to a deficit of more than $191,000 in 2018.

General Manager Randy Brown says while attendance was down about 3% last year, revenues were up almost 5%, as was the number of days the building was actually in use.

Brown blamed the attendance drop on bad winter weather and the fact that neither the Fort Wayne Komets nor Mad Ants had postseason success.