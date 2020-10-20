Coliseum reveals Komets seating capacity, budget shortfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We know now how many fans will be allowed to attend hockey games at the Memorial Coliseum… the question now is if it’ll be enough.

The Coliseum Board of Trustees announced at their meeting yesterday that the Allen County Health Department will allow for 3,830 fans per game, which is below the 4,500 the team says it needs for a return to ECHL play to make financial sense.

The Komets tell the Journal Gazette they’re still hoping to return to play on January 15th.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted mass gatherings everywhere, and the Coliseum is expecting a $3.2-million shortfall by the end of the year due to event cancellations.