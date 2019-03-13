Coliseum officials prepare for NCAA tournament this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will be the place to be for college basketball fans this weekend.

The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Final Four and Championship will be decided at the Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown tells Fort Wayne’s NBC it’s a big deal for the Summit City:

“This is helping us develop our resume so that we’re positioned to go after other NCAA events. We’re going to have a lot of NCAA brass visiting us, so it’s our chance to shine as a building, but more importantly as a community.”

Brown says if this weekend goes well, he’s hopeful to get the NCAA to consider holding the so-called “First Four” here some day.

Tickets are still available at the Memorial Coliseum’s website.