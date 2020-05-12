Coliseum losses could pass $3-Million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum could end up losing more money over COVID-19 than first reported.

Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown told WOWO News last week that the Fort Wayne-based venue was looking at a loss of up to $750,000 due to closures and cancellations, but the Journal Gazette now reports that the facility is actually looking at a loss of around $3-million before the year is over.

That projected figure was brought to the Coliseum’s board of trustees yesterday, with the expected losses ranging from just under $3-million if social distancing rules are relaxed in August or September, and almost $3.5-million if they remain through the end of the year.

Coliseum staff are also planning to ask Allen County for financial assistance.