Coliseum looking for help painting ice for Komets games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You can make your mark, so to speak, on the ice the Fort Wayne Komets will play on this season.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is looking for people to help paint the ice for the upcoming season, which starts on October 12th. People will be brought in this Monday and Tuesday to paint the lines, face-off circles, and sponsorship logos.

It’s a temporary, paid position, which means you have to reach out to the Leaders Staffing office and complete the hiring process first. You can get the puck rolling by calling 260-490-5627.