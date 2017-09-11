Coliseum to host job fair Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is hosting their seasonal job fair Wednesday.

The job fair runs from 3-7 pm in the conference center.

Open positions include part-time and event-based work that includes nights and weekends. Jobs include roles in guest services, ticket office, parking lot, concessions, kitchen, catering, security and housekeeping. Staffing is needed for Komets and Mad Ant games, Fort Wayne Mastadons basketball games, concerts, and other events hosted by the Coliseum.

For more information and how to apply, visit www.memorialcoliseum.com/jobs.