FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health will re-open its mass vaccination site at the Memorial Coliseum – on a smaller scale than it was before – to administer booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination site will be in the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9-AM to 4-PM.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and appointments can be made online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.