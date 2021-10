FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health will re-open its mass vaccination site at the Memorial Coliseum—on a smaller scale than it was before—to administer booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination site will be in the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9-AM to 4-PM.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and appointments can be made online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.