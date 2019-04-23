Coliseum attendance, revenue down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “Good, not great.”

That’s how Allen County War Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown describes the arena and expo center’s 2018 to the News-Sentinel.

It had a total attendance of more than a million visitors for the 29th straight year, but attendance was still down about 3.2%, and revenues were also down, with an operating deficit of more than $191,000.

Brown says that will be offset by cash reserves, and 2019 should be strong with upcoming concerts by Alan Jackson and MercyMe this weekend, Sir Paul McCartney in June, and the likes of Willie Nelson and Rob Zombie in August.