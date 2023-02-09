Coliseum announces naming rights for ticket office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office now has a new name.

Officials from the Coliseum and Midwest America made the announcement Thursday that the ticket office will now be known as the “MidWest America Ticket Office”. The naming rights come with a multi-year agreement between the two.

In a a release, President & CEO of Midwest America Federal Credit Union Greg Mohr said “Midwest America Federal Credit Union is excited to further our partnership with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum”.

The Midwest America Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and seasonally on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as additional hours when ticketing events are taking place.